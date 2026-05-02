Swap for long haul

They monetized the asset at what sources describe as a handsome premium, freeing up liquidity to fund a broader portfolio of leasing assets and mixed-use projects, and to deliver consistent shareholder returns.

Insiders say the move was the product of cold calculation. Why tie up capital in a mature mall when fresh opportunities beckon across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao? Why chase every glittering acquisition when redeployment into higher velocity projects makes more sense for a sprawling empire?

Pundits note they also stepped back from another high profile land play; the parcel is now home to a leading business school.

Timing, it seems, is everything. With global headwinds potentially brewing from policy shifts in Washington, including the return of the unpredictable leader Donald Trump, whose tariffs and economic signaling have markets on edge, the family opted for flexibility over expansionist bets.

Better to keep the powder dry than to commit to long-gestation assets that could face headwinds in a higher-rate or slower-growth environment.

On the other side sit the buyers. A family whose empire has roots in energy, broadcasting, and infrastructure is now aggressively leaning into upscale retail and mixed-use transformation.

Acquiring Alabang Town Center isn’t merely about adding square footage; it’s about securing control of a landmark property with s significant redevelopment upside.