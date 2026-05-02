Removal of excise tax and VAT on fuel products a ‘big factor’, says Pumaren

“That’s why during the hearing, I raised the point with the DOE [Department of Energy] that when the price of gasoline increases, the VAT we charge also increases—12% automatically—the same thing with excise tax,” the lawmaker said.

In response to calls to remove VAT and excise tax on fuel purchases, Pumaren raised questions about the 2026 national budget, particularly how much has already been allocated under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) and how much revenue is projected to be collected.

The congressman said that even as gasoline and diesel prices rise, the taxes paid by consumers also increase.

“VAT is automatically 12%, and the excise tax is set at 6 pesos,” he pointed out.

On the possibility of a windfall, Pumaren noted that it may be worth considering suspending or reducing VAT and excise taxes once the government reaches its target revenue or budget peak.

The lawmaker, however, emphasized that rising fuel prices also trigger increases in the cost of basic goods and commodities, which must be carefully balanced.

“Maybe our taxes—our [tax] collections—have increased, but we have to consider that there is not much movement at the lower level, the purchasing power of the people,” Pumaren said.

He added that the government must ensure proper rollout of programs and cash aid reaches the people to compensate for the non-reduction of VAT and excise tax, stressing the need to look at the bigger picture since the oil crisis will not end in the span of three weeks.