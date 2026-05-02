Numbers don't lie: Women are moving markets

Beyond the celebrations of Women's Month, the data tells a more consequential story—one of capital, boardrooms, and an economy that works better when women lead.

March has come and gone, and with it the familiar cascade of purple ribbons, award ceremonies, and corporate statements declaring solidarity with women. These rituals have their place. But for those of us in financial regulation, Women's Month is less an occasion for celebration than it is a time of honest accounting.

This year, the Securities and Exchange Commission took that accounting seriously and what the numbers reveal is both encouraging and sobering in equal measure.

Begin with the boardroom. Of the 283 publicly-listed companies in the Philippines, 244 or 86.22 percent have at least one woman on their board of directors. Nearly half of all PLCs have women holding more than 21 percent of board seats. In total, women occupy 547 board seats across the market.

These are not trivial figures, they represent a quiet but unmistakable shift in who gets to sit at the table where the most consequential corporate decisions are made.

And yet 39 companies, 13.78 percent, still have boards composed entirely of men. In 2026, that is not a neutral fact. It is a governance signal. Research is unambiguous on this point: diverse boards ask harder questions, manage risk more carefully, and deliver stronger long-term performance. A board that has never included a woman is not simply missing a demographic; it is missing a discipline.

The sectoral picture adds texture to the aggregate. The Industrial sector leads in absolute terms, accounting for 152 of the 547 women-held board seats. But numbers alone are insufficient.

What matters as much as presence is power, whether women occupy seats with real influence, or whether representation remains concentrated in roles that are visible but not decisive. The Exchange Traded Funds sector, notably, has no women on its board at all. That is a gap the market should not allow to persist.

Beyond the boardroom, the data on labor and employment paints a more dynamic picture. The female labor force participation rate rose from 50.7 percent in January to 53.4 percent in February 2026, growing nearly seven times faster than the male rate over the same period.

Female unemployment fell to 4.9 percent, dipping below male unemployment for the month. Over a million additional women entered employment in February alone, compared to 169,000 men. These are not marginal movements. They are structural shifts, and they deserve to be treated as such.

The Philippines also outperforms its regional peers in female entrepreneurship, scoring 73.33 against an Asia-Pacific average of 30.67 in the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law 2026 report. The country's legal and supportive frameworks for women-owned businesses are among the strongest in the region, backed by the MSME Development Plan and the Women's Enterprise Fund.

Where the country lags, and this deserves candor, is in enforcement. A score of 50.56 on perceived enforcement of anti-discrimination laws signals that having the right laws on paper is not enough if the mechanisms to implement them remain weak.

On the capital markets side, gender bonds, instruments designed to finance women-led enterprises and financial inclusion, are gaining ground globally. As of March 2026, SDG-aligned bond issuances linked to Gender Equality total US$205.71 billion worldwide, with 2025 recording the highest-ever annual count at 159 issuances.

The Philippines punches above its weight in ASEAN, ranking second behind Thailand with US$393.16 million in gender-related bond issuance in 2025. This is not a footnote to the country's sustainable finance story. It is one of its most promising chapters.

The SEC does not mark Women's Month with declarations. It marks it with data, with disclosure requirements, with governance standards, and with the steady work of building a capital market that reflects the full breadth of the society it serves.

The numbers above are proof that this work moves the needle. They are also a reminder that the needle has not moved far enough. Representation without power is theater. Participation without enforcement is aspiration.

What this country's women deserve, in boardrooms, in labor markets, in access to capital, is not a month. It is a mandate.