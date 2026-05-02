Neighbors douse kitchen fire in Baguio barangay

The resident immediately alerted others in the neighborhood, who worked together to suppress the flames before the fire could spread to the rest of the building or adjacent structures. Due to their quick response, the fire was largely extinguished by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

Authorities declared the situation under control at 5:56 p.m. and officially announced a fire out at 5:59 p.m. on the same date. Based on a police report, the fire originated in the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported during the incident. While the kitchen sustained damage, investigators have yet to determine the exact monetary value of the property loss.