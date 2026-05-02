Lacson throws shade on Senate peers

The 17-member committee needs a majority of at least nine signatures for the partial report to be formally filed and sponsored in the plenary for debate, amendments and possible adoption.

While he said he respects the position of his colleagues who disagreed with portions of the report, Lacson criticized their refusal to sign to prevent the report from reaching plenary deliberations.

The signatories so far are Lacson as chair, Senate President Vicente Sotto III as ex officio, vice chairperson Erwin Tulfo, and Risa Hontiveros, Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan.

Some senators, including those allegedly linked to the issues, were reluctant or were discouraged from signing.

Instead of waiting, Lacson said he would deliver the findings himself via a privilege speech titled “The Chairman’s FCP [Flood Control Project] Progress Report” when the session resumes on Monday.

This would bypass the need for full committee consensus or signatures, as a chairman’s report or privilege speech does not require the same routing process.