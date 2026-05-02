Kagawad lands in jail for shabu

A 55-year-old barangay kagawad was arrested after police found suspected shabu in his possession during a checkpoint Friday afternoon in Caloocan City.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Ver,” is a kagawad of Barangay 11 and a resident of Lakas ng Mahirap Street in Caloocan City.

According to a report from Northern Police District, the suspect was apprehended at around 4:40 p.m. by personnel of the Bagong Barrio Police Sub-Station during a routine checkpoint along the service road of North Diversion Road in Barangay 155.

Police said the suspect was flagged down for verification of his motorcycle registration and driver’s license. During a frisk, officers discovered a plastic sachet containing suspected shabu inside his wallet.

Authorities said the confiscated illegal drug weighed approximately 0.6 grams and had an estimated street value of P4,080.

The arrest was witnessed by a barangay official and a media representative, as required by law.