June impeach trial brews: Procedural steps will take 3 weeks — Ping

“Once the Articles of Impeachment are transmitted to us, if we follow the processes, we’re talking of at least three weeks before the actual trial starts,” Lacson said.

He explained that the Senate would first need to complete several legal procedures, including issuing a summons to the Vice President, receiving her reply, and conducting a preliminary conference during which the prosecution and defense panels may agree on stipulations and the evidence before hearings could begin.

Lacson said the pre-trial process is intended to avoid the confusion that marred the 2012 impeachment proceedings against the late former Chief Justice Renato Corona.

“I recall that during the trial of Corona, there was no preliminary conference, so there was some confusion during the trial because surprise witnesses were introduced,” he said.

All go with no TRO

He said that defining the issues early would help streamline the proceedings and prevent unnecessary disputes during the trial itself.

Lacson also raised the possibility of the impeachment proceedings facing legal challenges before the Supreme Court (SC), particularly if a temporary restraining order (TRO) is issued.

According to Lacson, the impeachment court would deliberate collectively on how to respond should the High Court intervene.

“I believe that so long as the Supreme Court does not issue a TRO, the trial will continue,” he said, stressing that decisions of the impeachment court are constitutionally significant and subject to a vote among the senator-judges.

Lacson revealed that some senators met last Thursday to discuss the preparations for the possible historic proceedings.

During the meeting, the senators were reminded to remain impartial and “act like judges” rather than political allies of either side.