ICC seeks fresh detention filings

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ordered all parties in the case against former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to submit new observations on his detention, opening another review that could determine whether he stays in custody or is granted conditional release.
In an order dated 1 May 2026, the Trial Chamber III directed the prosecution, defense, and other participants to file submissions by 8 May 2026 as part of the court’s periodic detention review.
The chamber underscored that under the Rome Statute, pre-trial detention must be reassessed at least every 120 days to determine if any changes in circumstances warrant release or modified conditions.
Records show Duterte’s earlier bids for interim release were denied by Pre-Trial Chamber I on 26 September, 2025, a ruling upheld by the Appeals Chamber on 28 November 2025.
A subsequent review on 26 January 2026 again kept him in detention, with the Appeals Chamber affirming the decision on 6 March, 2026.
Contentious issue
The latest directive follows an annual hearing on 27 February 2026, at which both sides presented arguments regarding his detention.
The chamber said the new submissions would allow parties to raise any developments that could influence the court’s next ruling.
The order was signed in The Hague by Presiding Judge Joanna Korner, alongside Judges Keebong Paek and Nicolas Guillou, as proceedings continue in the ICC’s investigation into alleged crimes linked to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.