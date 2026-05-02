House confident of 106 votes to send Duterte impeachment to Senate

The justice committee is set to approve its committee report on Monday, with the articles of impeachment already incorporated in the document.

“As soon as it is approved at the committee level, it will go to the plenary next week,” Ridon said, adding that the matter would then undergo full deliberation.

Following the approval of probable cause, Ridon said the complaints would be consolidated into a final set of articles to be presented on Monday.

“These would be the final articles for impeachment, consolidated from the two impeachment complaints,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the final articles would include allegations of misuse of confidential funds, including the P448 million flagged for return from the Office of the Vice President, as well as alleged unexplained wealth involving P6.77 billion in total transactions linked to the Duterte-Carpio couple and P4.4 billion in net inflows into their bank accounts.