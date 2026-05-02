Host responsibly

Truly, we have concocted the right formula to boost our local economy through sports. Every time we open our doors to foreign athletes and their supporters, we stimulate our hotel, restaurant and transportation sectors while receiving massive international exposure.

But this aggressive initiative must be balanced by an equal measure of responsibility. As we know, the government, through the PSC, has been very generous in spending billions of taxpayer money to bankroll these endeavors. In return, local organizers must ensure that these public funds are liquidated in a transparent and timely manner.

Take the FIVB Men’s World Championship that the country hosted last September, for example.

Reports have it that the PSC Legal Affairs Office revealed that the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has yet to fully liquidate the nearly P2 billion in financial support that it received for its hosting of the prestigious 32-nation event seven months ago.

In fact, the federation has yet to account for P662 million of the total, prompting the Commission on Audit (CoA) to raise the red flag since government accounting rules state that liquidation must be done within 60 calendar days.

The new PNVF leadership under Tonyboy Liao has acknowledged the financial mess that it inherited from the past administration under Ramon “Tats” Suzara due to missing documents and accounting discrepancies. Although Liao’s humility in admitting their shortcomings is commendable, it is still systemic failure in how international events are managed. We cannot continue to host these world-class events if our internal accounts are in disarray.