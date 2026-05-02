Fuel tax suspension seen aiding poorest Filipinos

Fastest thing to ease burden on the public

“In my opinion, suspending the excise tax on petroleum products is the fastest thing the government can do. And that will help lessen the burden on the public when it comes to transportation,” he said in Filipino.

“In my simple analysis, a decrease in petroleum product prices would ease costs not only for public transportation but also for logistics, which drive up the prices of production inputs,” he added.

Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last month authorized the suspension of excise taxes on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene. Government officials said this translates to a P3.36 per kilogram reduction in LPG prices, or about P37 per tank, while kerosene prices would drop by P5.65 per liter.

No significant relief in suspending taxes in fuels

Finance Secretary Frederick Go said suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel — fuels most commonly used in daily commutes — would not provide significant relief, as any reduction in pump prices would be “marginal and largely offset by prevailing market dynamics.”