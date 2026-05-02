Fuel tax suspension seen aiding poorest Filipinos

“In my simple analysis, a decrease in petroleum product prices would ease costs not only for public transportation but also for logistics, which drive up the prices of production inputs,” he added.

Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. last month authorized the suspension of excise taxes on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene. Government officials said this translates to a P3.36 per kilogram reduction in LPG prices, or about P37 per tank, while kerosene prices would drop by P5.65 per liter.

However, Finance Secretary Frederick Go said suspending taxes on gasoline and diesel—fuels most commonly used in daily commutes—would not provide significant relief, as any reduction in pump prices would be “marginal and largely offset by prevailing market dynamics.”

Leyco, who also serves as a fellow at the Centre for People Empowerment in Government, has argued in favor of suspending excise taxes on gasoline and diesel, noting that lower-income households often rely on these fuels for income generation.

“If you look at the petroleum being bought by the poor, they put it into jeepneys, tricycles… they use it for vehicles in public transportation,” he said.

The Department of Finance (DOF) earlier estimated that suspending petroleum taxes could result in P136 billion in foregone revenues. Meanwhile, Finance Undersecretary Karlo Adriano said the government stands to lose P43.6 billion from the three-month suspension of LPG and kerosene excise taxes.

Despite recent rollbacks, pump prices remain about 60% higher than levels prior to the conflict’s escalation in early March. Industry sources also project another round of increases next week, with diesel expected to rise by as much as P2 per liter and gasoline by up to P3 per liter.