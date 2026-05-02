‘Forthwith’ ruling vindicates Senate

Tongol said the SC’s 14-0-1 en banc ruling in Catalino Aldea Generillo Jr. v. Senate of the Philippines clarified that the constitutional directive for the Senate to proceed “forthwith” on impeachment complaints should be interpreted as action taken within a “reasonable time,” rather than immediate action.

Tongol, who served as spokesperson of the 2025 Senate Impeachment Court under then-Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, said the decision affirmed the Senate leadership’s decision to prioritize due process and preparation for a fair trial.

Constitutional prudence

“We refused to sacrifice due process at the altar of public pressure,” Tongol said, adding that the ruling proved the Senate was correct in choosing “constitutional prudence” over demands for immediate proceedings.