‘Forthwith’ ruling vindicates Senate

A recent Supreme Court (SC) ruling validated the Senate’s handling of the 2025 impeachment proceedings, arguing that lawmakers acted within constitutional bounds by avoiding what was described as “reckless haste” in tackling the case, former Senate impeachment court spokesperson, Regie Tongol said.
“This ruling is not just a vindication for those of us who navigated these complex legal waters; it is a victory for constitutional stability,” Tongol stressed in a statement earlier this week.
Tongol said the SC’s 14-0-1 en banc ruling in Catalino Aldea Generillo Jr. v. Senate of the Philippines clarified that the constitutional directive for the Senate to proceed “forthwith” on impeachment complaints should be interpreted as action taken within a “reasonable time,” rather than immediate action.
Tongol, who served as spokesperson of the 2025 Senate Impeachment Court under then-Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, said the decision affirmed the Senate leadership’s decision to prioritize due process and preparation for a fair trial.
Constitutional prudence
“We refused to sacrifice due process at the altar of public pressure,” Tongol said, adding that the ruling proved the Senate was correct in choosing “constitutional prudence” over demands for immediate proceedings.
The former spokesperson also blasted at legal experts and critics who earlier argued that the Constitution required the Senate to immediately convene as an impeachment court.
Tongol specifically cited constitutional framer Rene Sarmiento and former SC Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, both of whom had publicly argued that the term “forthwith” meant proceedings should begin without delay.
According to Tongol, the SC ruling rejected what he described as a “breakneck” interpretation of the constitutional provision and instead recognized the Senate’s discretion to consider practical circumstances, including legislative recesses and procedural preparations.