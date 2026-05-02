Farmers seek fertilizer subsidy amid rising costs

SINAG executive director Jayson Cainglet said in a radio interview that farmers are not seeking direct cash aid but targeted support to help sustain production.

“We’ve been saying this all along, we do not want aid. What farmers are asking for is support for their farming, help with their expenses,” Cainglet said in Filipino.

The group proposed the distribution of fertilizer vouchers to allow farmers to directly purchase inputs. The level of support needed per hectare was estimated at P30,000.

The Department of Agriculture earlier sought an additional P30 billion from the national government to fund fertilizer assistance and other subsidies amid rising fuel costs.