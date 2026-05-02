SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (3 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: The intense heat outside feels like it is pushing you to be with them in a cool place.

Health: Avoid lying down immediately after getting wet in the rain. Change clothes right away.

Career: You will be more productive if you use the calm energy of the rainy season.

Wealth: The temptation to spend is high, whether on shopping, food, or outings. Be careful as you might go over your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for strategic ideas and focus.

OX

Love: As summer continues, your conversations grow deeper and your hearts soften together.

Health: Prepare warm soup.

Career: A new task will come your way and you will handle it.

Wealth: Selling indoor plants, bonsai, and low-maintenance greens.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a tiger eye bracelet for sales discipline.

TIGER

Love: Their voice in a cool mall feels like music to your night.

Health: Take care of your stomach. Avoid eating outside if the surroundings are wet.

Career: You will meet a new contact who can help your career.

Wealth: There may be expenses for outings or family trips. Plan your budget so you will not fall short the next day.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for balanced finances. Check if the energy of your warehouse.

RABBIT

Love: Even in the rain, their eyes serve as your light.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid dengue.

Career: The workload may feel like a storm, but you will get through it well.

Wealth: There is a chance of spending on impulsive decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for creative strength and customer magnetism.

DRAGON

Love: Summer is the reason you are reconnecting, so do not waste the chance.

Health: Wear socks even indoors if the floor feels cold.

Career: Someone is relying on your guidance, so be a good mentor.

Wealth: There is a temptation to spend on aesthetics or luxuries.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for sales leadership. Ask about the proper display direction.

SNAKE

Love: It is hard to hold back your feelings in the middle of the heat.

Health: Avoid staying up late even if you work from home. Limit your screen time.

Career: There is an opportunity you need to accept.

Wealth: Summer is a good time for online workshops, e-books, or band gigs.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for fresh energy and voice clarity.

HORSE

Love: Your conversations feel more meaningful as you admire nature together during your trip.

Health: Drink warm milk or tea before sleeping.

Career: You do not need validation. Keep doing your good work.

Wealth: There may be an opportunity to spend on big purchases. Think carefully if it is really necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for strength and reputation.

GOAT

Love: A simple and warm message from them will brighten your whole day.

Health: Eat soup and vegetables to avoid constipation.

Career: You will submit a report that will be key to your team’s success.

Wealth: There may be unexpected expenses. Be prepared.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for loyalty and sales charm.

MONKEY

Love: A random video call from them will complete your day.

Health: Do not let your skin dry out. Use moisturizer.

Career: You have a new idea that you can propose.

Wealth: Be careful with overspending.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for creative fire.

ROOSTER

Love: This summer may lead to a second chance in love.

Health: Avoid cold floors if your footwear is thin as it may cause discomfort.

Career: There is something delayed that you need to fix.

Wealth: There is a temptation to spend on outings or travel.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet for focus at work.

DOG

Love: If they come home drenched in sweat, make sure they are welcomed with an even warmer embrace.

Health: Do not forget to inhale steam once a week.

Career: A small win will give you a morale boost.

Wealth: A little over budget is fine, but do not go too far.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for steady customer flow.

PIG

Love: You first met during summer, and now they are still the one.

Health: Prepare a handy rain kit with an umbrella and towel.

Career: You will complete your work.

Wealth: It is a good day for a small business livestream.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph