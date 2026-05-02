Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: The intense heat outside feels like it is pushing you to be with them in a cool place.
Health: Avoid lying down immediately after getting wet in the rain. Change clothes right away.
Career: You will be more productive if you use the calm energy of the rainy season.
Wealth: The temptation to spend is high, whether on shopping, food, or outings. Be careful as you might go over your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for strategic ideas and focus.
OX
Love: As summer continues, your conversations grow deeper and your hearts soften together.
Health: Prepare warm soup.
Career: A new task will come your way and you will handle it.
Wealth: Selling indoor plants, bonsai, and low-maintenance greens.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a tiger eye bracelet for sales discipline.
TIGER
Love: Their voice in a cool mall feels like music to your night.
Health: Take care of your stomach. Avoid eating outside if the surroundings are wet.
Career: You will meet a new contact who can help your career.
Wealth: There may be expenses for outings or family trips. Plan your budget so you will not fall short the next day.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for balanced finances. Check if the energy of your warehouse.
RABBIT
Love: Even in the rain, their eyes serve as your light.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid dengue.
Career: The workload may feel like a storm, but you will get through it well.
Wealth: There is a chance of spending on impulsive decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 2
Advice: Wear an amethyst bracelet for creative strength and customer magnetism.
DRAGON
Love: Summer is the reason you are reconnecting, so do not waste the chance.
Health: Wear socks even indoors if the floor feels cold.
Career: Someone is relying on your guidance, so be a good mentor.
Wealth: There is a temptation to spend on aesthetics or luxuries.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for sales leadership. Ask about the proper display direction.
SNAKE
Love: It is hard to hold back your feelings in the middle of the heat.
Health: Avoid staying up late even if you work from home. Limit your screen time.
Career: There is an opportunity you need to accept.
Wealth: Summer is a good time for online workshops, e-books, or band gigs.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for fresh energy and voice clarity.
HORSE
Love: Your conversations feel more meaningful as you admire nature together during your trip.
Health: Drink warm milk or tea before sleeping.
Career: You do not need validation. Keep doing your good work.
Wealth: There may be an opportunity to spend on big purchases. Think carefully if it is really necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for strength and reputation.
GOAT
Love: A simple and warm message from them will brighten your whole day.
Health: Eat soup and vegetables to avoid constipation.
Career: You will submit a report that will be key to your team’s success.
Wealth: There may be unexpected expenses. Be prepared.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for loyalty and sales charm.
MONKEY
Love: A random video call from them will complete your day.
Health: Do not let your skin dry out. Use moisturizer.
Career: You have a new idea that you can propose.
Wealth: Be careful with overspending.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for creative fire.
ROOSTER
Love: This summer may lead to a second chance in love.
Health: Avoid cold floors if your footwear is thin as it may cause discomfort.
Career: There is something delayed that you need to fix.
Wealth: There is a temptation to spend on outings or travel.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet for focus at work.
DOG
Love: If they come home drenched in sweat, make sure they are welcomed with an even warmer embrace.
Health: Do not forget to inhale steam once a week.
Career: A small win will give you a morale boost.
Wealth: A little over budget is fine, but do not go too far.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for steady customer flow.
PIG
Love: You first met during summer, and now they are still the one.
Health: Prepare a handy rain kit with an umbrella and towel.
Career: You will complete your work.
Wealth: It is a good day for a small business livestream.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet.