Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: The intense heat outside feels like it is pushing you to be with them in a cool place.

Health: Avoid lying down immediately after getting wet in the rain. Change clothes right away.

Career: You will be more productive if you use the calm energy of the rainy season.

Wealth: The temptation to spend is high, whether on shopping, food, or outings. Be careful as you might go over your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for strategic ideas and focus.