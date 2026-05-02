17th Asian Innovation Forum elevates MSMEs for growth and advancement

The 17th Asian Innovation Forum (AIF), organized by DAILY TRIBUNE on 29 April in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, focused on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow through strategic growth and expansion.
Spearheaded by DAILY TRIBUNE’s Patricia Ramirez, digital marketing head, and Chingkee Mangcucang, executive director for marketing and brand communications, the forum focused on the resilience of businesses.
The program was driven by SM Foundation and supported by Pr1me Z, Tipuno X, Maya, and SB Corp, gathering up to 300 participants on a Wednesday morning.
SB Corp VP for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon headlined the forum, presenting the agency as a helping hand for accessible financing for MSMEs through low-interest programs, a curated aid for local enterprises to recover and expand their businesses, and tight capital.
Meanwhile, Tipuno X CEO Louie Rosales underscored the importance of taking risks as an armament to a sustainable enterprise, opening new paths for barbers who aspire to operate their own business, exposing life as inherently risky.
Pr1me Z CEO Zach Lopez and vice president Mhai Bantados, on the other hand, highlighted the role of faith, initiative, and perseverance in enterprises, stressing that entrepreneurial achievements are not driven solely by innovation, but also through values that sustain action.
Furthermore, a business loan platform was introduced by Joms D. Ramirez, regional business head for Maya NCR, a one-time service fee system that highlights the growing role of digital financial systems in offering MSMEs financial inclusion, which is a key driver towards growth.
The 17th AIF unified resilience, innovation, and collaboration among MSMEs and leaders, highlighting that sustainable expansion is driven not only by opportunity, but also by the willingness of Filipino business makers to take risks in an ever-evolving competitive space.