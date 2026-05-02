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17th Asian Innovation Forum elevates MSMEs for growth and advancement

Where leaders and creative thinkers come together, ideas turn into bold visions and opportunities for sustained growth.
DIGITAL Marketing Head Patricia Ramirez and Marketing and Brand Communications Executive Director Chingkee Mangcucang during the 17th Asian Innovation Forum on 29 April in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.
DIGITAL Marketing Head Patricia Ramirez and Marketing and Brand Communications Executive Director Chingkee Mangcucang during the 17th Asian Innovation Forum on 29 April in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City.Photo by Yummie Dingding
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The 17th Asian Innovation Forum (AIF), organized by DAILY TRIBUNE on 29 April in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, focused on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow through strategic growth and expansion.

Spearheaded by DAILY TRIBUNE’s Patricia Ramirez, digital marketing head, and Chingkee Mangcucang, executive director for marketing and brand communications, the forum focused on the resilience of businesses.

AMONG the speakers are top executives of business firms and /or agencies that powered Daily Tribune’s forum in Poblacion, Muntinlupa City are (from left) Mrs. Trina Biazon, executive director, Gender And Development (Muntinlupa), Wally Don Calderon, VP for Innovation and Advocacy (SB Corp), Joms D. Ramirez II, regional business head for NCR (MAYA), Zack Lopez, CEO (Prime Z), Mhai Bantados, vice president (Prime Z), Louie Rosales, CEO and founder (Tipuno X) and Dinah Ventura, managing editor, (Daily Tribune).
AMONG the speakers are top executives of business firms and /or agencies that powered Daily Tribune’s forum in Poblacion, Muntinlupa City are (from left) Mrs. Trina Biazon, executive director, Gender And Development (Muntinlupa), Wally Don Calderon, VP for Innovation and Advocacy (SB Corp), Joms D. Ramirez II, regional business head for NCR (MAYA), Zack Lopez, CEO (Prime Z), Mhai Bantados, vice president (Prime Z), Louie Rosales, CEO and founder (Tipuno X) and Dinah Ventura, managing editor, (Daily Tribune).

The program was driven by SM Foundation and supported by Pr1me Z, Tipuno X, Maya, and SB Corp, gathering up to 300 participants on a Wednesday morning.

SB CORP VP for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon
SB CORP VP for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon

SB Corp VP for Innovation and Advocacy Wally Calderon headlined the forum, presenting the agency as a helping hand for accessible financing for MSMEs through low-interest programs, a curated aid for local enterprises to recover and expand their businesses, and tight capital.

TIPUNO X CEO and Founder Louie Rosales
TIPUNO X CEO and Founder Louie Rosales

Meanwhile, Tipuno X CEO Louie Rosales underscored the importance of taking risks as an armament to a sustainable enterprise, opening new paths for barbers who aspire to operate their own business, exposing life as inherently risky.

PRIME Z booth at the 17th Asian Innovation Forum
PRIME Z booth at the 17th Asian Innovation Forum

Pr1me Z CEO Zach Lopez and vice president Mhai Bantados, on the other hand, highlighted the role of faith, initiative, and perseverance in enterprises, stressing that entrepreneurial achievements are not driven solely by innovation, but also through values that sustain action.

MAYA NCR Regional Business Head Joms D. Ramirez
MAYA NCR Regional Business Head Joms D. Ramirez

Furthermore, a business loan platform was introduced by Joms D. Ramirez, regional business head for Maya NCR, a one-time service fee system that highlights the growing role of digital financial systems in offering MSMEs financial inclusion, which is a key driver towards growth.

REWARDS given to raffle winners of the #DailyTribuneInnovates after winning through Facebook posts, awarded by hosts, forum benefactors, and supporters.
REWARDS given to raffle winners of the #DailyTribuneInnovates after winning through Facebook posts, awarded by hosts, forum benefactors, and supporters.

The 17th AIF unified resilience, innovation, and collaboration among MSMEs and leaders, highlighting that sustainable expansion is driven not only by opportunity, but also by the willingness of Filipino business makers to take risks in an ever-evolving competitive space.

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