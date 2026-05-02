17th Asian Innovation Forum elevates MSMEs for growth and advancement

The 17th Asian Innovation Forum (AIF), organized by DAILY TRIBUNE on 29 April in Barangay Poblacion, Muntinlupa City, focused on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow through strategic growth and expansion.

Spearheaded by DAILY TRIBUNE’s Patricia Ramirez, digital marketing head, and Chingkee Mangcucang, executive director for marketing and brand communications, the forum focused on the resilience of businesses.