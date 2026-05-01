What the Navotas landfill fire says about our cities

Composite liners isolate waste from groundwater, drainage layers limit leachate buildup, gas wells capture emissions, and final caps reduce infiltration. Most facilities are designed with monitoring horizons of at least 30 years after closure.

The garbage contained within a landfill is constantly transforming. Organic materials decompose and produce landfill gas composed of roughly equal parts methane and carbon dioxide. Methane has a global warming potential more than 25 times that of carbon dioxide over a 100-year period, and landfills account for roughly 11 percent of global methane emissions.

Landfill fires are rarely surface-level events. They typically originate deep within the waste mass, where heat from microbial activity and gas buildup accumulates. The consequence is severe both from an environmental, public health, and waste management standpoint.

Burning landfills release particulate matter and trace gases that affect air quality. The World Health Organization links elevated PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometers) exposure to respiratory and cardiovascular risks. Disturbed cover systems also increase the risk of leachate generation, particularly in coastal and flood-prone areas like Navotas, where excess runoff can interact with surrounding waterways. Disruptions at a landfill can ripple across the city’s waste network forcing rerouting of daily collection flows and increasing logistical strain.