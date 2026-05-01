Tio, Rivero lift Fuel Masters past Tropang 5G in OT

Roger Pogoy’s half-court shot fizzled out at the buzzer as Phoenix ran away with the win.

Head coach Charles Tiu could not help but rave about the former Ateneo de Manila University cager, who stepped up for the Fuel Masters as they chase one of the top four spots for the coveted twice-to-beat advantage.

“I trust my players to make plays. Whoever is open, they have the freedom to shoot and create,” said Tiu, whose squad is tied with TNT with identical 6-4 win-loss records.

“Today, Tyler was able to hit the big shots, but I thought Ricci really held the fort for us and found ways to make a lot of plays for our team.

Phoenix actually had a chance to win the game in regulation as they held a 91-89 lead with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But Bol drained a layup with 25 ticks left to tie the game at 91.

Jonathan Williams failed to drain what could have been a game-winning jumper in the dying seconds in regulation as the game went into overtime.

Rivero led Phoenix with a double-double game of 31 points and 11 rebounds while Williams scored.