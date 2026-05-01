STT GDC doubles intake for ‘Power-Up’ talent program

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Philippines has launched the second run of its “DC Power-Up” training program, aiming to build a pipeline of Filipino professionals for the fast-growing data center sector. The latest batch includes 27 participants, double the initial intake, who underwent a three-day intensive course and earned the globally recognized Data Centre Foundation Certificate.

The program comes as data center activity accelerates in the Philippines, increasing demand for skilled workers. STT GDC said all participants across both runs passed the certification, with top graduates securing jobs after completing the course — highlighting the industry’s urgent need for trained talent. The initiative has also gained international attention, earning a nomination for Workforce Initiative of the Year from DCD Holdings.