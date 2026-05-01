Sting operation

“They couldn’t demolish, couldn’t repair, couldn’t build, and couldn’t sell to someone who could. The city had effectively turned their private property into a public monument without paying for it,” said Pacific Legal Foundation, which supports the lawsuit, Fox News reports.

Worse, the couple’s expenses have ballooned after paying $30,000 in permits, hundreds of thousands of dollars for added security, millions in attorney’s fees, and over $100,000 annually in property taxes, insurance, and utilities, according to Fox News.

Being evicted from a home is as bad as being trapped in one.

When sheriffs arrived at a property in Hampden County, Massachusetts to enforce an eviction order on 12 October 2022, a woman tried to prevent them from doing their job.

Rorie Susan Woods arrived in an SUV pulling a trailer stacked with beehives and confronted the deputies. In the ensuing altercation, Woods was caught on camera breaking open and flipping one of the hives off of the flatbed, Oregonlive.com reports.

Several deputies and sheriff’s staff suffered numerous stings, with one hospitalized, according to Oregonlive.com.

The video shows Woods then put on a beekeeper’s suit and carried a tower of hives to the home’s front entrance before officers tackled her to the ground and took her into custody.

On 17 April, a court found Woods guilty of simple assault and battery, and reckless assault tied to the incident, Oregonlive.com reports. She did not know the tenant to be evicted.