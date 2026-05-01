Shabu lab dismantled in Mabalacat

The discovery stemmed from a landlord’s attempt to evict tenants due to non-payment of rent. During the process, the landlord observed suspected illegal drugs, controlled precursors and essential chemicals, and laboratory equipment inside the rented premises.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the landlord immediately reported the matter to barangay officials and operatives of the PDEA. Acting on the report, joint operatives from the PDEA Regional Office IV-A Special Enforcement Team (RSET) 1 and RSET 2, PDEA Intelligence Service, PDEA Regional Office III – Pampanga Provincial Office, and the Mabalacat City Police Station conducted a prompt response operation.

The operation resulted in the seizure of the following items: five plastic containers with residues of a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu; nine assorted plastic containers; four torches; 30 lighters; eight syringes; one glass tube; one weighing scale; and assorted gloves.

The tenant of the apartment who was nowhere in sight during the operation, remains at large and is the subject of ongoing follow-up operations.Marking, inventory, and documentation of all seized evidence are currently being conducted in accordance with standard operating procedures. Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the illegal operation and to identify other individuals who may be involved.