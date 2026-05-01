Pauline leads Phl charge with 69

Pauline del Rosario scattered three birdies against a lone bogey for a two‑under‑par 69 at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course on Thursday (Friday in Manila), seizing early honors among the Filipinas in the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic.
The 27‑year‑old Epson Tour campaigner, chasing a breakthrough season in the LPGA’s developmental circuit, turned in a clean, workmanlike card to join a large group in a tie for 10th and stay well within striking distance of the lead.
Seasoned pro Dottie Ardina and Epson Tour regular Tomita Arejola each posted even‑par 71s to keep themselves around the cut line after day one. Samantha Bruce opened with a one‑over 72, while Clarisse Guce also carded a 72 as the Filipino contingent tried to build on a promising start to the West Coast swing. All four are grinding for a strong early push in the Race for the Card, where every point helps in the chase for LPGA promotion.
Out front, American Malia Nam set the pace with a blistering seven‑under‑par 64. The 26‑year‑old Hawaii native, looking to rebound from a string of missed cuts to start her 2026 Epson Tour campaign, caught fire early with a birdie at the par‑3 12th and an eagle at the 13th, then reeled off four straight birdies from Nos. 1 to 4 to separate from the field. A lone bogey at the sixth proved a minor blemish as she closed with another birdie to cap a round she credited to finally seeing putts drop after weeks of solid ball‑striking.
Epson Tour rookie Kaleiya Romero also took advantage of the benign scoring conditions, carding a five‑under 66 built on a flurry of early birdies and steady play on the back nine.
Megan Schofill, riding top‑10 finishes in her first two starts of the season, and Colombia’s Valery Plata each signed for four‑under 67s to share third, three shots behind Nam, with five players at three‑under tightening the pack heading into Friday’s second round.
With Del Rosario leading a compact Philippine charge just off the early leaders, the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic is shaping up as another key week for Filipinas chasing their LPGA dreams on the Epson Tour.