Pauline leads Phl charge with 69

Seasoned pro Dottie Ardina and Epson Tour regular Tomita Arejola each posted even‑par 71s to keep themselves around the cut line after day one. Samantha Bruce opened with a one‑over 72, while Clarisse Guce also carded a 72 as the Filipino contingent tried to build on a promising start to the West Coast swing. All four are grinding for a strong early push in the Race for the Card, where every point helps in the chase for LPGA promotion.

Out front, American Malia Nam set the pace with a blistering seven‑under‑par 64. The 26‑year‑old Hawaii native, looking to rebound from a string of missed cuts to start her 2026 Epson Tour campaign, caught fire early with a birdie at the par‑3 12th and an eagle at the 13th, then reeled off four straight birdies from Nos. 1 to 4 to separate from the field. A lone bogey at the sixth proved a minor blemish as she closed with another birdie to cap a round she credited to finally seeing putts drop after weeks of solid ball‑striking.