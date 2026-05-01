NetSuite’s ‘autopilot’ future

“In an uncertain environment, what’s the one thing [that] becomes most important? Visibility,” Suxena said. “[Leaders] want real-time insights so they can make confident decisions.”

He pointed to four major shifts shaping businesses in Southeast Asia: the need for visibility, rapid digital adoption, expansion into new markets, and the transition of AI from experimentation to execution.

In the Philippines, he said, a young and highly digital population is accelerating adoption, but also raising expectations for faster service, better access to data, and seamless customer experiences.

“Companies are investing in systems that bring everything together — financials, operations, supply chains — so they can [execute] faster,” Suxena said.

At the center of NetSuite’s strategy is what he described as an “autopilot” model, where AI is embedded directly into business systems.

“AI is compressing the distance between an idea and execution,” he said. “It’s not just about speed — it’s about the ability to act.”

He stressed that AI is only as effective as the data behind it, warning that fragmented systems limit its potential.

“Organizations need strong data foundations. Without that, AI cannot deliver results,” he added.

James Chisham, vice president for product management at Oracle NetSuite, introduced “NetSuite Next,” describing it as a shift toward fully integrated, AI-driven business software.

“This isn’t AI bolted on. It’s AI built in,” Chisham said.

He said the system is designed to be conversational, context-aware, and embedded across workflows, allowing users to interact with business data using natural language.

“It surfaces insights before you ask… it turns information into action,” he said.

A key feature is “Ask Oracle,” a built-in assistant that allows users to search, analyze, and act on company data using plain language.

“Ask Oracle is more than just a generic chatbot. It understands your role, your business, your industry,” Chisham said.

The system also includes AI agents that monitor operations and recommend actions in real time.

“When they spot something that needs attention, they don’t just surface it. They analyze it and propose solutions,” he said.

Chisham said the platform is designed to automate routine tasks while improving decision-making through three key areas: automation, insight and agility.

Among the features introduced were AI-driven pricing tools, anomaly detection systems, and financial analytics capable of explaining results in natural language.

“Instead of interpreting dense reports, AI transforms your data into clear narrative explanations,” he said.

The company is also rolling out tools that allow businesses to connect external AI systems securely through Model Context Protocol, or MCP.

Chisham said the goal is to allow companies to scale AI use without sacrificing control.

“You stay in control, and you can be confident in the outcomes,” he said.

NetSuite Next is currently being rolled out globally, with preview access expected in the Philippines within the next 12 months.

Aaron Montenegro, president and CEO of JDN Realty, said the shift from manual processes to integrated systems significantly improved decision-making.

“[Before], it would take us 45 days to get the data we needed,” Montenegro said. “Now it takes minutes. That’s important for expansion.”

JDN has used NetSuite to scale operations as its property portfolio expanded across Central Luzon, integrating finance, procurement, and property management into a single platform.

Edward Inocentes of UNILAB highlighted the importance of real-time visibility in managing large distribution networks.

“Before, data was fragmented. Now we have real-time visibility of sales, inventory, and operations,” he said.

The system allows UNILAB to respond quickly to changes, including price controls and supply shifts, across more than 10,000 customers and multiple distributors.

For Rizalito Oades, CFO of Unilogix, the shift meant moving away from spreadsheets entirely.

“We eliminated spreadsheets. [Everything] is centralized now,” Oades said. “We can see [data] at a granular level.”

He added that analytics tools now allow teams across departments — not just finance — to access insights directly, reducing reliance on manual reporting.

Across industries, executives said the biggest impact of integrated systems is speed.

“Speed is the game,” Montenegro said. “You need the right data instantly... to make the right decisions.”