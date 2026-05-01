Nearly 50 years on death row ends with execution

Hitchcock, who maintains his innocence, was executed at 6:12 p.m. at the Florida state prison in Raiford, the state’s Department of Corrections said on its website.

His nearly 50 years on death row made him among the inmates who had spent the most time in prison awaiting execution in the United States.

A second US execution took place on Thursday, in Texas.

James Broadnax, 37, was put to death at 6:47 p.m. by lethal injection for the 2008 robbery and murder of two music producers, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

In his last statement, shared by the department, Broadnax said: “No matter what you think about me, Texas got it wrong. I’m innocent.”

Ten executions have been carried out in the US this year — six in Florida, three in Texas and one in Oklahoma.

There were 47 executions in the country last year, the most since 2009, when 52 people were put to death.