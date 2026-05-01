MPs slash Bolsonaro prison term

The left-wing Lula had attempted to block a subsequent push by the conservative-majority Congress to reduce Bolsonaro’s term to a little over two years.

But following a tense session marked by shouting and jeers from both sides, lawmakers on Thursday overrode his veto of a law changing how prison sentences are calculated.

The opposition carried the vote by a large majority of 318 to 144 in the Chamber of Deputies and 49 to 24 in the Senate.

Several lawmakers were seen celebrating in Congress, loudly chanting the word “freedom” — and the name of presidential hopeful Flavio Bolsonaro, the imprisoned ex-leader’s eldest son.

“I thank the deputies and senators for this very special birthday present,” Flavio Bolsonaro, a Brazilian senator, posted on X regarding the veto override that coincided with his 45th birthday.

The vote represents another major setback for Lula, who is campaigning for a fourth term, after the Senate on Wednesday rejected his pick for a Supreme Court justice, Jorge Messias.