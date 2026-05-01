MBC urges future-ready workforce

The situation, it said, highlights the need for closer coordination between government, employers and labor groups.

Foundation of the economy

“On this Labor Day, the Makati Business Club recognizes the enduring contribution of Filipino workers as the foundation of our economy, especially in this time of global uncertainty,” the group said.

MBC noted that higher energy and transport costs are forcing firms to make difficult decisions on pricing, investments, and employment, even as households struggle with rising living expenses.

It urged targeted interventions, including fair fuel pricing and stronger energy security, to cushion the impact on both businesses and workers.

Longer-term shift driven by AI

Alongside these immediate pressures, the group pointed to a longer-term shift driven by artificial intelligence, which is expected to reshape industries and redefine job roles.

It cited findings from its joint policy brief indicating that many jobs in the Philippines are exposed to AI, though most are likely to be augmented rather than replaced.

“As we mark Labor Day, we call for a balanced and forward-looking approach that addresses immediate economic pressures from the oil crisis while preparing the workforce for long-term structural shifts driven by technology,” MBC said.

Reskilling and upskilling vulnerable sectors

The group emphasized the need for reskilling and upskilling, particularly for vulnerable sectors such as farmers, fisherfolk and transport workers, who are among the most affected by rising costs. It also pushed for stronger public-private partnerships to expand access to training and emerging technologies.

Beyond economic measures, MBC underscored the role of governance in sustaining growth and attracting investment, stressing that transparency and institutional integrity are key to building a competitive and resilient economy.

“By fostering a climate of trust and the rule of law, we position the Philippines not just as a source of talent, but as a preferred global destination for high-value investment,” the MBC said.