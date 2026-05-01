Iran activates air defenses

The Trump administration argued that the 60-day clock to seek authorization was effectively paused by a ceasefire announced last month.

“For War Powers Resolution purposes, the hostilities that began on Saturday, February 28 have terminated,” a senior administration official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) late on Thursday, noting that there has been no exchange of fire between the US and Iran since the 7 April ceasefire.

‘Shameful defeat’

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s supreme leader declared that the US had suffered a shameful defeat, defiantly rejecting a warning from Trump that an economically punishing US naval blockade could be enforced for months to come.

Oil prices hit a four-year high, then fell back slightly before Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written statement read on state television declaring that Iran was now in the driver’s seat in the crisis.

“Today, two months after the largest military deployment and aggression by the world’s bullies in the region, and the United States’ disgraceful defeat in its plans, a new chapter is unfolding for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, hailing Iran’s control over shipping in the strait.

He went on to predict a bright future for the Gulf without the US, saying those who interfere in the region from afar “have no place there except at the bottom of its waters.”