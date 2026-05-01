DOTr cracks down on excess TNVS drivers

Transportation Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said Friday the measure was prompted by reports that several Transport Network Companies and Motorcycle Taxi Platform Providers have surpassed the maximum number of accredited drivers and riders allowed under existing regulations.

“Companies must comply with the prescribed limits. We cannot allow a system that puts drivers and riders at risk,” Lopez said, emphasizing the need to correct irregular practices and ensure all onboarding processes are legal and properly regulated.

Lopez said the practice of overboarding has led to the emergence of so-called “tempo drivers” or individuals operating without full authorization or proper safeguards.

The department also prohibited on-the-spot and same-day onboarding activities conducted without LTFRB approval, citing concerns over the lack of proper screening and compliance checks.

The DOTr warned that firms found violating the limits and continuing unauthorized onboarding may face penalties and fines.

At present, the agency is reviewing possible sanctions as part of efforts to curb irregularities and restore order in the ride-hailing and motorcycle taxi industry.