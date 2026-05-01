Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A quiet moment with someone special may reveal feelings.
Health: Stretch your body in the morning to ease tension.
Career: A new task may challenge you, but it will highlight your skills.
Wealth: Be mindful of small daily expenses as they can add up.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
OX
Love: Patience will help smooth out misunderstandings today.
Health: Avoid skipping meals to maintain your energy.
Career: You may be trusted with a responsibility that requires focus.
Wealth: A practical purchase will prove useful in the long run.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 4
TIGER
Love: A bold move may spark excitement in your love life.
Health: Take a break from screens to rest your eyes.
Career: A leadership opportunity may come your way. Step up.
Wealth: Extra income may come from a skill you enjoy.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 1
RABBIT
Love: Gentle communication will bring peace to your relationships.
Health: Get enough rest to recharge your energy.
Career: Teamwork will bring better results than working alone.
Wealth: Save a portion of your earnings for future plans.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 3
DRAGON
Love: A meaningful conversation may deepen a connection.
Health: Eat more vegetables to support your well-being.
Career: You may discover a new approach that improves your workflow.
Wealth: A delayed payment may finally come through.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 8
SNAKE
Love: Your calm presence will draw someone closer to you.
Health: Drink warm water throughout the day.
Career: Planning ahead will help you avoid unnecessary stress.
Wealth: Avoid lending money unless you are certain of repayment.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
HORSE
Love: A spontaneous plan may lead to a memorable moment.
Health: Light exercise will boost your mood.
Career: Stay organized to keep up with a busy schedule.
Wealth: A small gain may come from an unexpected source.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 2
GOAT
Love: Kind words will strengthen your relationship today.
Health: Avoid overly sweet food to maintain balance.
Career: Creativity will help you solve a lingering problem.
Wealth: Think twice before making online purchases.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Cream
Number: 6
MONKEY
Love: Laughter will bring you closer to someone special.
Health: Stay hydrated throughout the day.
Career: A new connection may open doors for collaboration.
Wealth: A side hustle idea may start to take shape.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
ROOSTER
Love: Pay attention to small gestures. They carry meaning.
Health: Start your day with a warm drink for comfort.
Career: You may receive recognition for your efforts.
Wealth: A good time to review your savings plan.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
DOG
Love: Loyalty will be tested, but honesty will guide you.
Health: Take a short walk to clear your mind.
Career: A pending task may finally be completed.
Wealth: Avoid rushing into financial decisions.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
PIG
Love: A sincere talk will bring comfort and reassurance.
Health: Avoid heavy meals late at night.
Career: You may be asked to assist in an important task.
Wealth: Budgeting today will benefit you in the coming days.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 4