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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (2 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A quiet moment with someone special may reveal feelings.

Health: Stretch your body in the morning to ease tension.

Career: A new task may challenge you, but it will highlight your skills.

Wealth: Be mindful of small daily expenses as they can add up.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

OX

Love: Patience will help smooth out misunderstandings today.

Health: Avoid skipping meals to maintain your energy.

Career: You may be trusted with a responsibility that requires focus.

Wealth: A practical purchase will prove useful in the long run.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 4

TIGER

Love: A bold move may spark excitement in your love life.

Health: Take a break from screens to rest your eyes.

Career: A leadership opportunity may come your way. Step up.

Wealth: Extra income may come from a skill you enjoy.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 1

RABBIT

Love: Gentle communication will bring peace to your relationships.

Health: Get enough rest to recharge your energy.

Career: Teamwork will bring better results than working alone.

Wealth: Save a portion of your earnings for future plans.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 3

DRAGON

Love: A meaningful conversation may deepen a connection.

Health: Eat more vegetables to support your well-being.

Career: You may discover a new approach that improves your workflow.

Wealth: A delayed payment may finally come through.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 8

SNAKE

Love: Your calm presence will draw someone closer to you.

Health: Drink warm water throughout the day.

Career: Planning ahead will help you avoid unnecessary stress.

Wealth: Avoid lending money unless you are certain of repayment.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

HORSE

Love: A spontaneous plan may lead to a memorable moment.

Health: Light exercise will boost your mood.

Career: Stay organized to keep up with a busy schedule.

Wealth: A small gain may come from an unexpected source.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 2

GOAT

Love: Kind words will strengthen your relationship today.

Health: Avoid overly sweet food to maintain balance.

Career: Creativity will help you solve a lingering problem.

Wealth: Think twice before making online purchases.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Cream

Number: 6

MONKEY

Love: Laughter will bring you closer to someone special.

Health: Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Career: A new connection may open doors for collaboration.

Wealth: A side hustle idea may start to take shape.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

ROOSTER

Love: Pay attention to small gestures. They carry meaning.

Health: Start your day with a warm drink for comfort.

Career: You may receive recognition for your efforts.

Wealth: A good time to review your savings plan.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

DOG

Love: Loyalty will be tested, but honesty will guide you.

Health: Take a short walk to clear your mind.

Career: A pending task may finally be completed.

Wealth: Avoid rushing into financial decisions.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

PIG

Love: A sincere talk will bring comfort and reassurance.

Health: Avoid heavy meals late at night.

Career: You may be asked to assist in an important task.

Wealth: Budgeting today will benefit you in the coming days.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 4

feng shui Horoscope
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