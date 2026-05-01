Countdown begins for Cebu Asian Beach Games

Reflecting on Team Philippines’ campaign as the Games returned after a decade, the POC chief said the Pinoy bets passed the Sanya test with flying colors, adding that their performance in the battles on the sands typified his belief that they have what it takes.

“We were able to surpass our last performance in the ABG. In Da Nang, Vietnam in 2016, we had two gold medals. Here in Sanya, we got three, plus four silver, and two bronze,” Tolentino said.

“It also showed that we’re used to playing in beaches. We have lots of them in the Philippines.”

“We should maximize it. This would be a good preparation for our hosting in 2028. Again, we beat our previous record,” he added.

Backed by the POC and the Philippines Sports Commission under chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, Team Philippines wound up in fifth place overall with three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals in this resort city.

Vietnam finished fourth with a 3-5-5 tally while Iran ranked third (9-1-0). Thailand placed second (10-9-8) and host China lorded it over with 24 gold, 18 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

The Philippines had a 2-4-15 haul in 2016 in Vietnam.

The three mints in Sanya were courtesy of jiu-jitsu’s Annie Ramirez and Alexandria Luz Enriquez and high jump standout Leonard Grospe.

The Gilas Pilipinas women squad of Mikka Cacho, Reynalyn Ferrer, Kaye Pingol and Gabi Bade also bagged a silver.

Ditto with windsurfer Dhenver John Castillo’s and two more by jiu-jitsu bet Emily Thomas and the women’s relay team of Jessica Rose Laurance, Kristina Marie Knott, Lianne Diana Pama and Shane Ponce.

The two bronze were copped by Laurance in the 60-meter dash and Kaila Napolis in jiu-jitsu, respectively.