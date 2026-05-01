Banks seen keeping lending steady despite crisis

For business loans, 61.5 percent of respondent banks expect standards to remain unchanged in the second quarter, while 30.8 percent anticipate tightening and 7.7 percent expect easing.

Similarly, 65.7 percent of banks said they would maintain current standards for household loans, with a smaller share signaling tighter conditions.

Modest net tightening

Despite this steady outlook, the diffusion index points to a modest net tightening of 23.1 percent for business loans and 22.9 percent for household loans, indicating a more cautious stance among lenders amid elevated risks.

The BSP said stable lending standards could help sustain credit expansion and support economic activity, even as the country navigates external pressures stemming from geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs.

Regulatory relief measures

The survey comes as the central bank recently rolled out regulatory relief measures to cushion borrowers and maintain liquidity in the financial system following the declaration of a national energy emergency.

Under the relief package, banks are allowed to grant loan payment grace periods of up to six months for affected borrowers, while agricultural loans may be deferred for up to one year, subject to assessment.

Loans extended under the program may also be temporarily excluded from past-due and non-performing classifications, giving banks flexibility to continue lending while supporting distressed borrowers.

Ease transaction costs

The BSP has also encouraged financial institutions to ease transaction costs, including waiving fees on digital banking channels, as part of a broader effort to maintain access to financial services during the crisis.

Loan demand, meanwhile, is expected to remain broadly stable. The survey said about 53.8 percent of banks see business loan demand holding steady, while 34.6 percent expect an increase.

For households, 52.9 percent expect demand to remain unchanged, reflecting cautious sentiment among consumers.