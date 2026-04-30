Solon seeks priority gov’t hiring for ex-barangay officials

A new congressional measure aims to provide a clear career path for former barangay officials by giving them priority for permanent government positions, a move supporters say will professionalize local leadership and curb political patronage.

Representative Nathan Oducado of the 1Tahanan Partylist filed House Bill 8793, which mandates that local government units and national agencies give priority consideration to village leaders who have completed their terms of office.

To qualify for these "plantilla" or permanent roles, the former officials must possess the necessary Civil Service eligibility.

Oducado argued that many grassroots leaders find themselves in a professional limbo once their terms expire, often leaving them at the mercy of local politicians for employment.

“Barangay officials serve our communities every day, but many are left with no clear path to continue serving after their term ends,” Oducado said.

“This leaves them dependent on political favors from LGU leaders and other politicians for employment, which feeds the culture of patronage at the barangay level,” he added.

The proposed law requires the Civil Service Commission, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Budget and Management to develop a skills assessment and training program for these leaders. It also mandates an annual report to Congress to track the program's success.

There are more than 42,000 barangays—the smallest unit of government—across the Philippines. Officials at this level are responsible for frontline services, including public safety, community programs, and local dispute resolution.

Oducado cited that the government is currently wasting the talent and institutional knowledge of these experienced community leaders. He said the bill is designed to reward public service while strengthening the overall capacity of the national government.