Senate power tax review looms

Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes on Wednesday expressed support for a Senate initiative to review taxes embedded in electricity bills, saying the charges have become a growing burden on Filipino consumers, particularly senior citizens and low-income households.

Ordanes said that Senate proposals for the Energy Regulatory Commission to assess the impact of reducing or removing certain taxes — including the 12 percent value-added tax and other government-imposed charges — could help ease monthly expenses.