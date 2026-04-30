Senate power tax review looms

Senior Citizens Partylist Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes on Wednesday expressed support for a Senate initiative to review taxes embedded in electricity bills, saying the charges have become a growing burden on Filipino consumers, particularly senior citizens and low-income households.
Ordanes said that Senate proposals for the Energy Regulatory Commission to assess the impact of reducing or removing certain taxes — including the 12 percent value-added tax and other government-imposed charges — could help ease monthly expenses.
Punishing load
“Power rates are already too heavy for ordinary Filipinos, especially our senior citizens living on fixed incomes. Every additional tax and charge on electricity only makes life harder for those already choosing between paying utility bills and buying medicine or food,” he said.
The lawmaker cited concerns raised during a recent Senate PROTECT committee hearing, where lawmakers flagged taxes, levies, and pass-through charges — including those related to system losses — as contributing to elevated electricity rates.