Over P230-k shabu seized in Las Piñas search warrant ops

‎The operation resulted in the recovery of six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 35.15 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P239,020.

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The search was conducted by operatives of the Las Piñas City Police Station's drug enforcement unit. The team acted by virtue of a search warrant issued by Judge Pia Cristina Bersamin-Embuscado of Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 198.

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The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights before being brought to the police station for documentation. He is facing charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.