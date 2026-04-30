ONLY PADILLA FROM OPPOSITION: Minority boycotts Senate caucus on impeachment preps?

The minority bloc mostly comprised of senators allied with the VP, including Senators Marcoleta, Imee Marcos, Bong Go, and Bato de la Rosa, who has been absent since November.

Senate President Tito Sotto told reporters in an ambush interview that the opposition “gave no explanation” for not attending despite being informed and invited.

Nonetheless, he said Padilla was tasked to “relay” the developments discussed in the caucus to minority members.

Aside from Sotto and Padilla, also present were Senate President Pro Tempore Ping Lacson, Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, and Senators Risa Hontiveros, Loren Legarda, Lito Lapid, JV Ejercito, Raffy Tulfo, and Pia Cayetano.

The caucus was held a day after the House committee on justice found probable cause to impeach the VP, bringing it closer to the plenary for voting. If the required threshold of one-third votes of the entire House is met, the Articles of Impeachment would be sent to the Senate for trial.

Lacson said the recent development in the House had nothing to do with the caucus, which was scheduled already “several days ago.”

Congress on Monday will resume its session following a month-long break. On 5 June, it would adjourn sine die and would convene in late July.

According to Lacson, the adjournment “would not in any way affect the schedule of the impeachment trial” because the Senate impeachment court could continue with proceedings even during the period.

“It would continue [because] the trial is separate from the session,” he said in a chance interview.

Sotto refused to provide a definite timeline for the impeachment, claiming that it remains “speculative” until the Senate receives the Articles from the House.

Lacson previously suggested a Monday-Wednesday-Friday schedule for the impeachment trial held every 3 p.m. to prevent Senate sessions and bills’ passage from being disrupted.

He added, however, that the Senate impeachment court could hold daily hearings during the sine die period.

More than P26 million in continuing appropriations from last year could be tapped for the possible trial of the VP in the Senate should she be impeached again, according to Lacson.

The amount forms part of the P27 million under the 2025 General Appropriations Act, of which around P500,000 was spent on 60 robes worth P7,000 each, along with other related expenses, during the preparations last year.

Nevertheless, he said the public funds could be reverted to the National Treasury if the House fails to impeach the VP.

The House of Representatives reportedly intends to vote on the impeachment case in the second week of May. Once received, the Senate, according to Sotto, will be immediately convened as a trial court the following day.