Fyang Smith earns praise from Dina Bonnevie, Michael de Mesa

“Fyang is like my baby girl,” Bonnevie declared. She plays the mother of Smith’s character in the series.

“Fyang has a lot to offer. She shows a lot of promise to her audience. She is a multi-faceted performer. Kahit magulo ’yan (even if she’s messy) before the scene, pero ‘pag alam niyang iiyak siya, tinitingnan ko kung makaka-deliver ba ’to (but if she knows she will cry, I watch to see if she can deliver). But I was amazed that she was able to do so. So in my mind, magaling ’tong bulilit na ’to (this little one is really good),” Bonnevie added.

De Mesa was just as generous in praising Smith’s acting ability.

“Best actress si Fyang. Magaling siya, magaling siya (Fyang is a best actress. She’s good, she’s good). She knows her job, she knows her character — basta magaling siya in general. She has the potential to be a really, really great actor,” he said.