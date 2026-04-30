DoT: Foreign arrivals up 9%

Foreign tourist arrivals in the Philippines rose nearly 9 percent through late April despite global travel concerns fueled by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the Department of Tourism (DoT) reported Thursday.

Data from 1 January to 27 April shows the country recorded 2.24 million international visitors. Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said in a statement that while the year-on-year growth is encouraging, the agency has observed slower booking conversions and “cautious traveler sentiment” in certain segments.