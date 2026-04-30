Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Do not be afraid to love again, but make sure you’ve learned from the past.
Health: Eat nutritious food to maintain your energy.
Career: Prepare for new opportunities coming your way.
Wealth: Avoid wasting income on impulsive purchases.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 9
Advice: Pair animals like Mandarin Ducks, Foo Dogs and Metal Swan Pair bring luck. Place them in the marital bedroom.
OX
Love: True love is not possessive; it is free and giving.
Health: Make time for self-care to avoid burnout.
Career: Look for a work-life balance to prevent exhaustion.
Wealth: Small savings each day will grow over time.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Color: Mustard
Number: 5
Advice: A Feng Shui Master can help choose a lucky place and date to open your business.
TIGER
Love: If you have doubts, talk it out openly and honestly.
Health: Drink tea to maintain a healthy metabolism.
Career: You’ll still receive blessings and rewards, so your current role is not a waste.
Wealth: You don’t need to post your payroll on social media. You might be targeted by scams or theft.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Color: Olive
Number: 4
Advice: Eat a balanced diet.
RABBIT
Love: Good communication is the key to a strong relationship.
Health: Eat more fiber-rich food to maintain good digestion.
Career: Show determination at work to earn that promotion.
Wealth: Be cautious of scams, don’t invest without research.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Color: Burgundy
Number: 1
Advice: Carefully plan the locations of your new branches or business expansions.
DRAGON
Love: Don’t depend on others for happiness. It should start from within.
Health: Get enough rest to maintain your focus.
Career: Don’t rush decisions. Weigh the pros and cons.
Wealth: Look for a business that matches your interests and skills.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Color: Coral
Number: 2
Advice: It’s better if lucky charms are made from natural materials like crystals, metal, gemstones, wood, or minerals.
SNAKE
Love: A relationship is like a plant; it needs care to grow.
Health: Relax and take a break to relieve stress.
Career: Small steps every day will lead you to success.
Wealth: Set financial goals for the next six months.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Color: Mauve
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a chrysocolla bracelet to attract wealth. Green stones like jade, green agate and emerald can also bring good financial luck.
HORSE
Love: Sometimes, the right person comes at the most unexpected time.
Health: Start a regular exercise routine to maintain strength.
Career: Take time to reflect on your career growth.
Wealth: Look for investments aligned with your long-term plans.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Color: Platinum
Number: 8
Advice: Keep a Tibetan pink salt lump or lamp in your work area.
GOAT
Love: Don’t take small fights too seriously. Talk things through calmly.
Health: Stay active with physical activities to maintain your energy.
Career: Avoid procrastination so your tasks don’t pile up.
Wealth: Learn how to manage money and avoid spending on non-essentials.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 to 9 a.m.
Color: Copper
Number: 6
Advice: Place protective amulets to ward off negative energies. Anything made of copper, such as coins, medallions or jewelry, can protect from curses.
MONKEY
Love: If there’s a misunderstanding, don’t let the day end without fixing it.
Health: Avoid extreme heat to prevent dehydration.
Career: Look for mentors or sources of inspiration to improve your work.
Wealth: Save on electricity and water to help reduce expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: The Chinese Protection Pagoda is a powerful symbol.
ROOSTER
Love: If there is a disagreement, resolve it calmly.
Health: Reduce stress with deep breathing exercises.
Career: Hard work and perseverance will bring more opportunities.
Wealth: Set aside a budget for a summer getaway with family.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Color: Ochre
Number: 9
Advice: Amethyst crystal or geode on your desk or worn as a bracelet, pendant or ring helps clear away bad energies.
DOG
Love: Communication is the key to a happy relationship. Don’t be afraid to express your feelings.
Health: Rest when needed. Don’t push yourself when you’re tired.
Career: Know your worth and don’t be afraid to ask for what you deserve.
Wealth: Don’t spend impulsively. Plan your purchases.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Color: Pumpkin
Number: 3
Advice: Bad energies build up in your business, home, workplace, or even yourself. It’s important to have a cleansing ritual to remove them as they drag you down.
PIG
Love: Being open-minded helps prevent misunderstandings in relationships.
Health: Take morning walks to have good blood circulation.
Career: Focus on professional growth and don’t be afraid to try something new.
Wealth: Set aside part of your income for an emergency fund.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Scarlet
Number: 3
Advice: Finances look good this month. If you plan to invest, consult a Feng Shui expert.