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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (1 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Do not be afraid to love again, but make sure you’ve learned from the past.

Health: Eat nutritious food to maintain your energy.

Career: Prepare for new opportunities coming your way.

Wealth: Avoid wasting income on impulsive purchases.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 9

Advice: Pair animals like Mandarin Ducks, Foo Dogs and Metal Swan Pair bring luck. Place them in the marital bedroom.

OX

Love: True love is not possessive; it is free and giving.

Health: Make time for self-care to avoid burnout.

Career: Look for a work-life balance to prevent exhaustion.

Wealth: Small savings each day will grow over time.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Mustard

Number: 5

Advice: A Feng Shui Master can help choose a lucky place and date to open your business.

TIGER

Love: If you have doubts, talk it out openly and honestly.

Health: Drink tea to maintain a healthy metabolism.

Career: You’ll still receive blessings and rewards, so your current role is not a waste.

Wealth: You don’t need to post your payroll on social media. You might be targeted by scams or theft.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Color: Olive

Number: 4

Advice: Eat a balanced diet.

RABBIT

Love: Good communication is the key to a strong relationship.

Health: Eat more fiber-rich food to maintain good digestion.

Career: Show determination at work to earn that promotion.

Wealth: Be cautious of scams, don’t invest without research.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Color: Burgundy

Number: 1

Advice: Carefully plan the locations of your new branches or business expansions.

DRAGON

Love: Don’t depend on others for happiness. It should start from within.

Health: Get enough rest to maintain your focus.

Career: Don’t rush decisions. Weigh the pros and cons.

Wealth: Look for a business that matches your interests and skills.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Color: Coral

Number: 2

Advice: It’s better if lucky charms are made from natural materials like crystals, metal, gemstones, wood, or minerals.

SNAKE

Love: A relationship is like a plant; it needs care to grow.

Health: Relax and take a break to relieve stress.

Career: Small steps every day will lead you to success.

Wealth: Set financial goals for the next six months.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Color: Mauve

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a chrysocolla bracelet to attract wealth. Green stones like jade, green agate and emerald can also bring good financial luck.

HORSE

Love: Sometimes, the right person comes at the most unexpected time.

Health: Start a regular exercise routine to maintain strength.

Career: Take time to reflect on your career growth.

Wealth: Look for investments aligned with your long-term plans.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 3 to 4 p.m.

Color: Platinum

Number: 8

Advice: Keep a Tibetan pink salt lump or lamp in your work area.

GOAT

Love: Don’t take small fights too seriously. Talk things through calmly.

Health: Stay active with physical activities to maintain your energy.

Career: Avoid procrastination so your tasks don’t pile up.

Wealth: Learn how to manage money and avoid spending on non-essentials.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 to 9 a.m.

Color: Copper

Number: 6

Advice: Place protective amulets to ward off negative energies. Anything made of copper, such as coins, medallions or jewelry, can protect from curses.

MONKEY

Love: If there’s a misunderstanding, don’t let the day end without fixing it.

Health: Avoid extreme heat to prevent dehydration.

Career: Look for mentors or sources of inspiration to improve your work.

Wealth: Save on electricity and water to help reduce expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: The Chinese Protection Pagoda is a powerful symbol.

ROOSTER

Love: If there is a disagreement, resolve it calmly.

Health: Reduce stress with deep breathing exercises.

Career: Hard work and perseverance will bring more opportunities.

Wealth: Set aside a budget for a summer getaway with family.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Color: Ochre

Number: 9

Advice: Amethyst crystal or geode on your desk or worn as a bracelet, pendant or ring helps clear away bad energies.

DOG

Love: Communication is the key to a happy relationship. Don’t be afraid to express your feelings.

Health: Rest when needed. Don’t push yourself when you’re tired.

Career: Know your worth and don’t be afraid to ask for what you deserve.

Wealth: Don’t spend impulsively. Plan your purchases.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Color: Pumpkin

Number: 3

Advice: Bad energies build up in your business, home, workplace, or even yourself. It’s important to have a cleansing ritual to remove them as they drag you down.

PIG

Love: Being open-minded helps prevent misunderstandings in relationships.

Health: Take morning walks to have good blood circulation.

Career: Focus on professional growth and don’t be afraid to try something new.

Wealth: Set aside part of your income for an emergency fund.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Scarlet

Number: 3

Advice: Finances look good this month. If you plan to invest, consult a Feng Shui expert.

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