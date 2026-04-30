Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Do not be afraid to love again, but make sure you’ve learned from the past.

Health: Eat nutritious food to maintain your energy.

Career: Prepare for new opportunities coming your way.

Wealth: Avoid wasting income on impulsive purchases.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 9

Advice: Pair animals like Mandarin Ducks, Foo Dogs and Metal Swan Pair bring luck. Place them in the marital bedroom.