BUS fancon Manila stop cancelled

The Manila leg of the BUS THE 1ST ASIA FANCON TOUR: THE FIRST LIGHT, featuring BUS, has been officially called off, according to Live Nation Philippines, citing unforeseen circumstances affecting the scheduled show.

The event was originally set to take place on 24 May at the New Frontier Theater.

Organizers confirmed that tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded, while those who bought physical tickets over the counter may process refunds at the Ticketnet Box Office at Smart Araneta Coliseum starting 13 May.

For further assistance, ticket holders may contact Ticketnet via (02) 8911-5555 or email info@ticketnet.com.ph.

Despite the cancellation of the Manila stop, the fancon tour will continue in other cities, where remaining dates are expected to proceed as planned.