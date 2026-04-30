Air Force reservist awarded rare Navy Wings, Warfare badges

Brig. Gen. Michael Romero of the Philippine Air Force Reserve has received a rare triple distinction from the Philippine Navy, marking an unprecedented milestone in the history of the country's armed forces.

Romero was awarded the Naval Aviator Wings, the Command-at-Sea Badge, and the Surface Warfare Badge in separate ceremonies at the Philippine Fleet headquarters in Subic Bay and at the Naval Air Warfare Force in Sangley Point, Cavite.

The three honors represent core areas of naval operations—aviation, sea command, and surface warfare—that are typically earned through separate, specialized career tracks.

Military officials described the simultaneous conferment to an Air Force reservist as a historic first for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Philippine Fleet commander Rear Adm. Joe Anthony Orbe conferred the Command-at-Sea and Surface Warfare badges with the approval of Vice Adm. Jose Ambrosio Ezpeleta, the Navy’s flag officer-in-command.

The Naval Aviator Wings were presented by Rear Adm. Emilio Orio, commander of the Naval Air Warfare Force.

General orders cited Romero’s “exceptionally meritorious and sustained service” in advancing naval aviation and improving interoperability between the Air Force and the Navy.

Romero, a certified helicopter pilot, was recognized for his contributions to pilot training, flight operations, and maritime surveillance capabilities.

The recognition coincided with the designation of Globalport Terminals Inc., as a Philippine Navy Affiliate Reserve Unit. Under a new strategic partnership, the Navy will have access to Globalport's nationwide network of commercial terminals for docking, refueling, and resupply.

Military officials said the agreement is expected to significantly enhance fleet mobility and logistical flexibility, particularly for operations in the Visayas and Mindanao.