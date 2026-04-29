Uncertainties put services at risk — Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated his call for unity, emphasizing the need to protect ordinary Filipinos amid uncertain times, including the energy crisis and its concomitant adverse effects on the cost of living and the delivery of essential government services.
The vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health emphasized that his primary hope during these times is for all sectors to work together harmoniously. He noted that national challenges, including inflationary pressures, can strain public services and affect the lives of people who rely on government support.
“My prayer at this time is for unity among everyone. When politics is chaotic, it is the people who are affected — the delivery of public service is sacrificed,” he said.
Center of governance
Go’s remarks underscore his position that public welfare must remain at the center of governance. By emphasizing unity and service-focused leadership, he highlighted the direct link among collective action, stable service delivery, and the continuity of programs that respond to Filipinos’ needs.
Meanwhile, Go also cited his team’s recent aid efforts for communities in need. In the previous week, his team extended additional assistance to fire victims in Cebu City, Jagna and Carmen, Bohol and Pavia, Iloilo.
His team also assisted displaced workers in San Remigio, Cebu, and supported various indigent residents in San Mateo, Rizal. Scholars from Kawit, Cavite, and from various towns in Pampanga likewise received additional assistance during their graduation ceremonies.
As Mr. Malasakit, Go reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the Filipino people to the best of his ability, guided by his belief that service to the people is service to God.