Uncertainties put services at risk — Go

“My prayer at this time is for unity among everyone. When politics is chaotic, it is the people who are affected — the delivery of public service is sacrificed,” he said.

Center of governance

Go’s remarks underscore his position that public welfare must remain at the center of governance. By emphasizing unity and service-focused leadership, he highlighted the direct link among collective action, stable service delivery, and the continuity of programs that respond to Filipinos’ needs.

Meanwhile, Go also cited his team’s recent aid efforts for communities in need. In the previous week, his team extended additional assistance to fire victims in Cebu City, Jagna and Carmen, Bohol and Pavia, Iloilo.