Taylor Swift concert attack plotter pleads guilty

Planning the attack on the concert, he allegedly tried to get weapons and worked on making a shrapnel bomb “specific to IS attacks,” and received instructions from other IS members on handling explosives, according to prosecutors.

In his testimony, Beran A. said he had become convinced that he “had to wage jihad,” but was “afraid to die,” according to APA.

He said he failed to make a bomb, but communicated in several chat groups, including with a high-ranking IS member ahead of the concert.

“I was looking for encouragement. I liked getting attention,” he said.

Beran A. is accused of having been a member of a terror organization from May 2023 “by planning and preparing a terrorist attack” on Swift’s concert, prosecutors have said.

By sharing IS propaganda through various messaging services and other offenses, he participated and “openly aligned himself” with IS, they added.

He is also alleged to have been involved in other attack plans abroad.

In court, he testified how he traveled to Dubai and bought two knifes to target security officials in March 2024.

But when he looked for a police officer or soldier to stab, he suffered a “panic attack” and finally “retreated.”

feeling a “sense of failure,” he said.

Hasan E., the suspect jailed in Saudi Arabia, is accused of stabbing a security official in Mecca in 2024 and injuring four others before he was overpowered.

Austria’s embassy is in contact with him and following ongoing judicial proceedings, according to the foreign ministry.

Beran A. and Arda K. are accused of encouraging Hasan E. ahead of the attack -- an accusation Beran A. denies, his lawyer said.

She said in court that Hasan E. “manipulated” Beran A. The two became friends during their studies in a Vienna business academy.

Thwarted plot

The trial of the two defendants has been scheduled across four court dates, until May 21.

Beran A., who was arrested two days before the first Swift concert was to take place, faces up to 20 years in prison on the charges.

The concert plot was thwarted with the help of US intelligence.

Swift later wrote on social media that “the reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many had planned on coming to those shows.”

Last year, a Berlin court convicted a Syrian teenager of contributing to the plot to attack the Swift concert.

The 16-year-old was given an 18-month suspended sentence.