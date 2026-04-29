PBBM hikes PhilHealth maternity benefits

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday announced that the government has increased maternity benefits under the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to help Filipino mothers with the high cost of giving birth.

Under his directive, PhilHealth will expand and increase maternity benefits, effective 30 April. “For a normal hospital delivery, the coverage will increase from P9,750 toP29,000. For a cesarean section, it will rise from P37,000 to P58,000-P62,000,” he said.