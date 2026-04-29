Pampanga approves P9.2B projects to boost development

The council endorsed 230 projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), funded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act and classified for issuance of Special Allotment Release Orders.

“Binubuo natin ang matibay na pundasyon at plano para sa pag-unlad. Sisiguraduhin nating ang bawat proyekto at programa ay magiging tunay na asenso na aabot sa bawat bayan at bawat pamilya,” Pineda said.

The council also approved support for the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) ProSPER Project to boost livelihoods, as well as the 2026 Supplemental Annual Investment Program.

Pineda said an additional ₱13.8 billion supplemental budget is being lined up for 2027 to further expand development efforts.

The special meeting gathered local officials, national agency representatives, congressmen and stakeholders to strengthen coordination and ensure efficient implementation of projects.