Mindful snacking: Making labels work for your well-being

In a world that constantly asks more of us, from navigating daily routines to facing broader challenges, finding moments of comfort, connection and mindfulness is more important than ever. Snacking, a beloved part of Filipino life, often serves as a quick pick-me-up or a shared moment with loved ones. It’s in these everyday moments that we find a unique opportunity to become more present and intentional about how we nourish ourselves. It’s the right time to snack mindfully.
Recognizing this, Mondelēz International, in partnership with trusted and registered nutritionist-dietitian Jo Sebastian, held a recent event designed to empower Filipinos to transform “mindless” snacking habits into truly #MindfulSnacking experiences, making every bite a #SnackNaSwak moment for overall well-being.
Avoiding overindulgence and choosing what’s right for you
At its core, mindful snacking is a simple yet profound idea: Choosing and savoring snacks with attention and intention. It’s about finding that sweet spot between enjoyment and wellness, leading to satisfaction and increased awareness of what and how much we consume. This practice supports both body and mind, helping individuals make smart choices that contribute positively to their well-being.
Snacking is one of life’s simplest pleasures. Whether it’s a quick bite to refuel, a quiet pause in a busy day, or a shared merienda with friends and family. It slips easily into our routines, offering both comfort and connection. In many ways, it nourishes not just the body, but the small moments in between.
It is almost second nature to reach for a quick pick-me-up at certain times of the day, and because snacking comes so easily, it is a good opportunity to become more present in the way we choose and enjoy what we eat.
Shift toward intentional choices
As more Filipinos become more proactive and intentional about their well-being, there is a natural shift toward making more informed food decisions. Taste and convenience remain non-negotiable but they are now joined by a desire for understanding of portions, of ingredients and of balance.
Without this awareness, even everyday indulgences can feel uncertain. Nutrition labels go unread, portion sizes become guesswork, and the line between enjoyment and overindulgence blurs. What emerges is not a lack of enjoyment, but a lack of clarity.
Recognizing this, Mondelēz International, in partnership with registered nutritionist-dietitian and content creator Jo Sebastian, introduced “Snack na Swak,” an initiative designed to navigate their snack choices with confidence, transforming “mindless” habits into “mindful” experiences. This is anchored on reading nutrition labels – and understanding them, choosing the right portions for snacks, and enjoying your snacks fully by being present in the moment.
Understanding mindful snacking
For Mondelēz International, this philosophy reflects a deeper understanding of how people live and eat. Snacking is not separate from daily life, as it supports both body and mind. Making mindful snacking accessible, therefore, means making it easy to understand, practical to apply, and enjoyable to sustain.
In a live session recently held at the Common Ground in Rockwell, Jo Sebastian guided participants through hands-on activities such as the “Portion Puzzle,” where guests learned how to read nutrition labels, manage portion sizes, and create snack combinations that stay within a mindful 250-calorie range. This supports data from the Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology, which says each snack must be within the 250-calorie range. The takeaway was clear: balance isn’t about saying “no” to your favorite treats; it’s about knowing how they fit into your day.
Arlene Reario, president of the Philippine Association of Nutrition (PAN) agrees that through clearer and informative packaging, portion-controlled options and continuous product innovation, Filipinos can make informed, mindful choices.
Balance in familiar favorites
There is no need to give up the snacks that bring comfort and delight. An iconic twist of Oreo cookies, the creamy taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk, or the crisp bite of Tiger Energy Biscuits can still be part of a balanced lifestyle. By approaching these favorites with intention, they become more than just a quick bite — they become a conscious act of self-care. Very crucial when other things are out of your control.
By combining education with meaningful engagement, Mindful Snacking empowers Filipinos to embrace a holistic relationship with food. Every treat can truly be #SnackNaSwak: simple, satisfying and thoughtfully enjoyable.