Marcoleta dares Justice panel to open box of VP Duterte tax records

(In reality I am not against it, you may go ahead and open it all you want. Like what Madam Chair said, ‘hawak niya ang beat.’ Who am I to stop this?)

“I dare the committee to open the box, but with a caveat, siguraduhin niyo po na hindi kayo nakalalabag sa batas,” he added.

(Ensure that you all would not be violating laws)

Marcoleta affirmed that he was one with the committee in its initiative to uncover facts concerning the evidence presented in the two impeachment complaints that had been deemed sufficient in both form and substance.

However, he noted that this search for truth should not come at the cost of disregarding laws that were indicated in Philippine law.

On its previous hearing last 22 April, the committee decided to defer opening the box of records due to potential legal barriers brought by provisions under the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC).

According to the NIRC, records such as ITRs were only allowed to be relayed through “exclusive sessions” or “in aid of legislation.”

Solons argued that an impeachment proceeding could be classified as “sui generis,” warranting the presentation of the files as part of its proceedings.

Regardless of Marcoleta’s challenge, the Justice panel ultimately decided to set aside the opening of the box in favor of avoiding any potential repercussions that it may encounter from the Supreme Court.

It was also agreed that the box would remain with the committee as part of its evidence in the hearings against Duterte.