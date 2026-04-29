Hailstorm rocks agricultural plants in Mountain Province

The local farmer noted that the resulting floodwaters swept away two water pumps. Additionally, portions of the plantation were damaged, specifically newly planted carrots. There is currently uncertainty regarding whether the affected crops will be able to grow.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed. The incident has been reported to the Office of the Municipal Agriculture (MAO) in Bauko, Mountain Province, as farmers seek assistance to recover from the losses. Such event highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the agricultural sector due to unpredictable weather patterns.

A hail storm is a weather phenomenon characterized by the fall of solid precipitation in the form of balls or irregular lumps of ice, known as hailstones. As hailstones fall at high speeds, they can shred the leaves of plants, snap stems, and bury young crops under layers of ice. In mountainous regions like Cordillera, hail storms are often accompanied by intense rainfall and localized flooding which can lead to soil erosion and the destruction of farm lands.