Gilas U18 squad battles big boys

“It’s our immense honor to welcome our national team to the premier preseason league,” league chairman Virgil Villavicencio said.

“This is our own little way of helping the Gilas Youth program prepare for battle, equipping them with valuable experience against tougher and more experienced opponents with the collegiate teams while also adding more spice to this year’s competitions.”

The Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup is a full-fledged member of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), with Villavicencio a longtime part of the federation’s brain trust.

Coached by Juno Sauler, the Gilas Youth team is parading some of the top young players in the country, among them being Chog Moral, Prince Cariño, Shaun Lucido, Lian Basa and Andwele Cabañero, as it completes this edition’s 18-team field.