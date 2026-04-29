EU finds Meta failure keeping under-13s off Facebook, Instagram

The EU executive is also exploring a possible bloc-wide age limit on social media after coming under intense pressure to take broader action following Australia’s groundbreaking ban on using such platforms for under-16s.

In its latest move to enhance protections for children online, the EU said a probe showed Meta broke digital content rules, and told the US firm to “strengthen” its measures to prevent, detect and remove under-13s on Facebook and Instagram.

Under Meta’s own terms and conditions, the minimum age to access the social media platforms is 13.

In its preliminary view, the EU found Meta had ineffective measures to enforce its own restrictions on children using Facebook and Instagram.

“Terms and conditions should not be mere written statements, but rather the basis for concrete action to protect users — including children,” said EU tech tsar Henna Virkkunen.