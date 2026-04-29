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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (30 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There may be jealousy between you. It is time to talk about it.

Health: Watch out for colds or coughs. They could develop if ignored.

Career: There may be sudden adjustments in your schedule. Stay flexible.

Wealth: There might be a bonus or extra token of appreciation from your boss.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white candle on your altar and light it while praying for protection. Its light symbolizes guidance in the darkness during the week.

OX

Love: Be open to compromise. Both of you have a point.

Health: Avoid cold drinks at night, especially if you are coughing.

Career: A senior colleague has valuable advice for you.

Wealth: Unexpectedly, there is a payment you forgot about.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 2

Advice: Keep a silver or gray wallet temporarily this week to avoid sudden spending.

TIGER

Love: Are you noticing? Someone is flirting subtly. Open your intuition.

Health: Eat more green vegetables for cleansing.

Career: There may be a delay in your proposal, but it is not a rejection. Wait patiently.

Wealth: Your e-wallet might run low. Be careful with online shopping.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Place a laurel leaf in your wallet or bag.

RABBIT

Love: There are good vibes in your love life today. Enjoy the peace while you can.

Health: Stay alert when walking at night.

Career: Avoid office politics, as your name might get involved.

Wealth: You will be lucky in deals involving property or land.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a pink rose quartz or charm in your pocket.

DRAGON

Love: You still have unresolved emotions. Do you really want to close the chapter?

Health: Your back may hurt due to sleeping in the wrong position.

Career: It is a good day for brainstorming and pitching ideas.

Wealth: There is a good sign if you plan to buy something this year.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Place red paper or cloth on your desk tonight.

SNAKE

Love: Your dream last night had a hint. Try to interpret it.

Health: Keep your bed clean. There may be energy buildup.

Career: An opportunity is peaking. You need to decide quickly.

Wealth: Do not reject secondhand items. They have value.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Wash doorknobs and windows with water mixed with salt today.

HORSE

Love: Be careful with your words today. Your partner may get annoyed.

Health: Knee or leg pain? Avoid excessive walking or strain.

Career: A colleague secretly admires your leadership.

Wealth: Use extra time on an online gig or small business idea.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

Advice: Place yellow paper in your wallet with “luck and protection” written on it.

GOAT

Love: Your quiet actions bring joy to someone who likes you.

Health: Keep your body warm, especially if your immunity is weak.

Career: You are close to being recognized. Keep consistent with your quality.

Wealth: Be practical. Do not buy things that are not important.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 2

Advice: Place a cinnamon stick in your wallet. It is a traditional good luck charm that promotes diligence and prevents money loss this week.

MONKEY

Love: You are flirtatious today, but someone may feel offended.

Health: Watch for allergies or skin reactions, especially if sensitive.

Career: One of your ideas will succeed. Fight for it.

Wealth: Money you long forgot about may return suddenly.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Light incense in the afternoon while praying.

ROOSTER

Love: Communication flows well. It is perfect for a heart-to-heart talk.

Health: Neck pain may be due to stress or the wrong pillow.

Career: Avoid spreading office gossip. It can harm you.

Wealth: Do not trust online offers that seem too good to be true.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 9

Advice: Polish metal items in your home to restore positive chi.

DOG

Love: Your ex may bother you. You need to make the decision.

Health: Drink hot ginger tea. It helps with throat irritation.

Career: There is a chance for promotion, but management is still quiet.

Wealth: You may sell vintage or old items for a higher price.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place a purple cloth under your pillow. It protects against nightmares and psychic attacks during the thin veil period.

PIG

Love: Your sweet gestures today may be misunderstood. Be clear.

Health: Do not forget to hydrate, especially if busy with work.

Career: Avoid stress eating at work, as it can affect your focus.

Wealth: A blessing has arrived. Use it wisely for investment.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 3

Advice: Place a small bell or chime near the door. The sound wards off wandering spirits.

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