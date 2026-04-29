Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There may be jealousy between you. It is time to talk about it.
Health: Watch out for colds or coughs. They could develop if ignored.
Career: There may be sudden adjustments in your schedule. Stay flexible.
Wealth: There might be a bonus or extra token of appreciation from your boss.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Place a white candle on your altar and light it while praying for protection. Its light symbolizes guidance in the darkness during the week.
OX
Love: Be open to compromise. Both of you have a point.
Health: Avoid cold drinks at night, especially if you are coughing.
Career: A senior colleague has valuable advice for you.
Wealth: Unexpectedly, there is a payment you forgot about.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 2
Advice: Keep a silver or gray wallet temporarily this week to avoid sudden spending.
TIGER
Love: Are you noticing? Someone is flirting subtly. Open your intuition.
Health: Eat more green vegetables for cleansing.
Career: There may be a delay in your proposal, but it is not a rejection. Wait patiently.
Wealth: Your e-wallet might run low. Be careful with online shopping.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Place a laurel leaf in your wallet or bag.
RABBIT
Love: There are good vibes in your love life today. Enjoy the peace while you can.
Health: Stay alert when walking at night.
Career: Avoid office politics, as your name might get involved.
Wealth: You will be lucky in deals involving property or land.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 8
Advice: Carry a pink rose quartz or charm in your pocket.
DRAGON
Love: You still have unresolved emotions. Do you really want to close the chapter?
Health: Your back may hurt due to sleeping in the wrong position.
Career: It is a good day for brainstorming and pitching ideas.
Wealth: There is a good sign if you plan to buy something this year.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Place red paper or cloth on your desk tonight.
SNAKE
Love: Your dream last night had a hint. Try to interpret it.
Health: Keep your bed clean. There may be energy buildup.
Career: An opportunity is peaking. You need to decide quickly.
Wealth: Do not reject secondhand items. They have value.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Wash doorknobs and windows with water mixed with salt today.
HORSE
Love: Be careful with your words today. Your partner may get annoyed.
Health: Knee or leg pain? Avoid excessive walking or strain.
Career: A colleague secretly admires your leadership.
Wealth: Use extra time on an online gig or small business idea.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
Advice: Place yellow paper in your wallet with “luck and protection” written on it.
GOAT
Love: Your quiet actions bring joy to someone who likes you.
Health: Keep your body warm, especially if your immunity is weak.
Career: You are close to being recognized. Keep consistent with your quality.
Wealth: Be practical. Do not buy things that are not important.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 2
Advice: Place a cinnamon stick in your wallet. It is a traditional good luck charm that promotes diligence and prevents money loss this week.
MONKEY
Love: You are flirtatious today, but someone may feel offended.
Health: Watch for allergies or skin reactions, especially if sensitive.
Career: One of your ideas will succeed. Fight for it.
Wealth: Money you long forgot about may return suddenly.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Light incense in the afternoon while praying.
ROOSTER
Love: Communication flows well. It is perfect for a heart-to-heart talk.
Health: Neck pain may be due to stress or the wrong pillow.
Career: Avoid spreading office gossip. It can harm you.
Wealth: Do not trust online offers that seem too good to be true.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 9
Advice: Polish metal items in your home to restore positive chi.
DOG
Love: Your ex may bother you. You need to make the decision.
Health: Drink hot ginger tea. It helps with throat irritation.
Career: There is a chance for promotion, but management is still quiet.
Wealth: You may sell vintage or old items for a higher price.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Place a purple cloth under your pillow. It protects against nightmares and psychic attacks during the thin veil period.
PIG
Love: Your sweet gestures today may be misunderstood. Be clear.
Health: Do not forget to hydrate, especially if busy with work.
Career: Avoid stress eating at work, as it can affect your focus.
Wealth: A blessing has arrived. Use it wisely for investment.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 3
Advice: Place a small bell or chime near the door. The sound wards off wandering spirits.