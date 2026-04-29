Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There may be jealousy between you. It is time to talk about it.

Health: Watch out for colds or coughs. They could develop if ignored.

Career: There may be sudden adjustments in your schedule. Stay flexible.

Wealth: There might be a bonus or extra token of appreciation from your boss.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Place a white candle on your altar and light it while praying for protection. Its light symbolizes guidance in the darkness during the week.